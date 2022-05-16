TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department was called to the area of State Street and 3rd Avenue for reports of a stabbing, around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after arriving at the scene, they were notified of a second incident on Hill Street.

The assault on State Street and 3rd Avenue is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. The second stabbing victim on Hill Street was taken to Albany Medical Center and is believed to be in stable condition.

There has been no word from the police on whether or not the two incidents could be related. This is a developing story, and information is limited at this time.

If you have any information, you can contact the Troy Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (518) 270-4426. To submit a news tip, or send in any pictures or videos you may have from the scene of either alleged crime, you can email us at news@news10.com.