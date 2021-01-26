Troy Police find loaded handgun during routine traffic stop, arrest passengers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While on a routine patrol, Troy Police saw a vehicle committing traffic violations on Fourth Street by Congress Street. Police stopped the car and interviewed the people inside.

From the investigation, it was found that the driver, Francisco Rivera, 23, of Troy was in possession of marijuana. Additionally, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was found in the car. The passenger, Lysa Santos, 25, of Troy was also arrested.

The defendants were charged as follows:

Rivera:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for the loaded handgun

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree for a previous conviction

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Santos:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for the loaded handgun

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree for a previous conviction

Rivera and Santos were released on an appearance ticket to be arraigned in Troy City Court on Feb. 16.