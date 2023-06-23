TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department promoted Det. Joe Fazioli to the role of sergeant during a ceremony on Friday.

Fazioli is a graduate of Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College where he received his associates degree in Criminal Justice. He is a lifelong resident of the city of Troy where he still resides locally with his wife and daughter.

Sgt. Fazioli has been a police officer for eight years and served in many positions within the Troy Police Department. Most recently, he worked in the Special Operations section.

“Being able to interact with people again. It’s one of the bigger things I’ve always harped on, being out of the car, talking to people, interacting with the community, especially growing up here in the city of Troy,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always enjoyed, and I look forward to being able to be back to doing that type of work.”

He’s been recognized multiple times for his work in the community when he was a patrolman.