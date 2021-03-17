Troy Police Department investigating 2 assaults

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are reporting two assaults involving sharp objects on Wednesday.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Hoosick Street, an argument between two roommates ended in violence. One of the roommates, a man, was seriously injured in the face by a sharp incident. He was transported to Albany Med for treatment.

Police say they arrested one suspect, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Shortly thereafter, in a separate incident, a stabbing took place around 11:10 a.m. This altercation took place at the Corliss Park Housing Complex in North Troy. Police say it was a dispute between neighbors that turned violent.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating in the investigation. Detectives are interviewing neighbors and processing evidence.

Police did not release the identities of any of the four individuals involved.

