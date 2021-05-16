Troy police deescalate reported mental health crisis

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the caller reported that an adult was acting erratically and seemed to be having a mental health crisis.

When police arrived on the scene, they say the individual in question barricaded themself in an empty residence.

A trained crisis negotiator, the patrol supervisor arranged for the Fire Department and Mobile Crisis to be on hand at a safe distance in case medical or mental health treatment was required. Mobile Crisis is a regional team of mental health professionals organized by the local organization Northern Rivers.

Officers from the police department’s crisis negotiation team also responded. They spoke with the individual from outside the residence. After a three-hour conversation, the individual voluntarily left the residence, and police brought them to a local hospital for treatment.

“We are incredibly proud of the patience of the involved officers, their ability to connect with this individual in crisis, and of the existing partnership between our department and Northern Rivers Mobile Crisis,” said Troy police Cpt. Steven Barker in a statement to the media. “This incident is similar to many others that our members encounter each day. This doesn’t make the responses any easier, but rather speaks volumes of the capabilities of our uniformed officers. Additional trainings are scheduled to occur between Northern Rivers personnel and members of our department as we remain committed to refining our abilities to deescalate and assist those in crisis.”

Police say there is no criminal investigation, as the individual didn’t commit any criminal acts. They say that no information about the individual or the location of the residence will be released. They also were careful to point out that “Initial social media reports of violence and/or shots fired are inaccurate.”