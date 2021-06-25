Troy police chief retiring after 23 years with department

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy police chief is retiring after over 20 years of service. His last day will be July 14.

Chief Brian Owens is a 23-year veteran of the Troy Police Department. He previously served as Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Captain, Detective Sergeant, Technology and Grants Captain and Assistant Chief of Patrol. In addition, Owens supervised the department’s Homeland Security Team, Honor Guard and Mobile Command Center.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has been recognized with the Officer of the Year Award, Silver Shield Award, Chief’s Appreciation awards, various Unit and Division citations, and the Rensselaer County 911 Award.

Owens served 14 years of service with the United States Army Reserve and was promoted to Assistant Chief in November 2016.

“There are few jobs in this world that can compare to being a police officer. From a young age, I wanted to be a Troy cop and I have been fortunate to have achieved that goal. I am where I am today because of the love, support and examples of my family, friends and mentors. This career has given me opportunities every day to help people in ways big and small. At times, I have seen the absolute worst in humanity, but far more often, I have seen the best in people. I have worked with some of the finest men and women that I have ever known and am grateful for all that they have done, and will continue to do, to keep Troy, our State and our Nation safe. For everyone who I served with: thank you for your teamwork and dedication to serving our City. I am also thankful for those in our community who not only support law enforcement, but who want to see an end to violence, crime and disorder. The past three plus years have been rewarding, yet exhausting, and now is a time for change. I would like to thank Mayor Madden for his trust and confidence in me and I extend my biggest thanks to the women and men of the Troy Police Department who allowed me the privilege to serve as a leader.” Troy Police Chief Brian Owens

Troy Deputy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf

Deputy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf will be promoted to chief. DeWolf has been with the department since 1995, and began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a deputy sheriff with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Previously, DeWolf was a member of the U.S. Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and Troy’s Emergency Response Team. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and is the recipient of various awards, including the Chief’s Appreciation Award and numerous Commendations, Unit and Division Citations during his 26 year career with the department. DeWolf is a six-year veteran of the United States Navy, both active and reserve.