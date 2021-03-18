Troy police arrest 2 over stabbings

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following two separate incidents on Wednesday that involved injuries caused by sharp objects, police in Troy announced that they’ve arrested suspects in both cases.

Police say their investigation into the stabbing on Hoosick Street lead them to arrest Shannon L. Dame, 43, of Troy. On Wednesday, police said it was an argument between roommates. They say slashed the victim in the face, causing serious injuries.

Police said Dame had an open bench warrant. She is being charged with:

  • First-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

In the next matter—a stabbing assault at the Corliss Park Housing Complex in North Troy—police arrest Keiva I Singleton, 39, of Troy. On Wednesday, police said it was a dispute between neighbors. They say during an argument, Singleton sprayed the victim in the face with a noxious fluid and stabbed him in the leg and stomach.

Singleton is being charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a noxious material

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire