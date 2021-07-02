Troy Police arrest 1 over fatal hit and run

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department reports the arrest of Zaequan J. Morrison, 23—previously from Troy and currently living in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania—for the hit and run that killed Eric Jones in April.

Police allege that Morrison drove the car that killed Jones, and then afterward fled the scene in that car, which they say was stolen.

Troy detectives worked with the Colonie Police Department to pursue multiple leads, relying on partnerships with other local, state, and federal agencies to patrol. Detectives first identified and located the suspect vehicle, identifying Morrison later. After identifying Morrison as a suspect, officers were assigned to areas he was known to frequent.

Patrol officers say they spotted Morrison in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Troy. They arrested him without incident after a traffic stop.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office is set to prosecute the case. Morrison’s charges include: