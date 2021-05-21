Troy police arrest 1 in gas station robbery case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is announcing the arrest of Justin A. Swanson, 19, of Troy in connection with two robberies at the same gas station earlier this month.

The Sunoco station on Mill Street in Troy was robbed at gunpoint on both May 4 and May 9. Police say that in both cases, two Black men entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register behind the counter.

According to police, the two men fled the scene without injuring the clerk. An investigation was underway for the first robbery when the second took place, and police say they determined that both were perpetrated by the same individuals.

Police say their investigation led them to Swanson, who was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with first-degree robbery.