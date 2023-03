Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Troy Pig Out” is back again this year, taking place on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to downtown Troy as culinary connoisseurs compete to see who has the best barbecue. Anyone interested in being a vendor for the event can sign up online.

The event is looking for food and craft vendors. Interested competitors in events taking place at the Pig Out can find forms for that online as well.