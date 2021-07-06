Troy PD seize three handguns in three separate incidents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department seized three handguns in three separate incidents over the July 4 holiday weekend.

On Friday, July 2, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 8th Street and Peoples Avenue. The driver failed to stop and attempted to flee. After a brief vehicle pursuit, the occupants of the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

One suspect, 22-year-old Richawn McClain, of Troy, threw an illegal ghost gun to the ground, police said. He was also in possession of ecstasy. He was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail.

Troy police seized three handguns over the July 4 weekend, Two of the weapons were ghost guns, including the one pictured.. (Troy PD)

On July 4, police received a call that someone was spotted with a handgun. Police found the suspected vehicle in the area of Old Sixth Avenue at Jacob Street. They conducted a “high-risk traffic stop,” which consists of specific verbal commands to protect the safety of those in the vehicle and officers.

Sentroid Smith, 38, of Troy, was found to be in possession of an illegal ghost gun. He was sent to Rensselaer County Jail.

On July 5, a robbery victim and their friend reported that a suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property. While nothing was taken, they told police the suspect had thrown a handgun to the ground while fleeing from the scene.

Police collected the handgun as evidence, and an investigation to identify the suspect is ongoing.