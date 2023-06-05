TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is searching for a developmentally disabled adult, who may be in need of medical attention.

Michael Hart, 55, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 on Marvin Avenue in the city of Troy. He was last seen wearing a green work t-shirt, black work boots, a black baseball hat, a gray hand brace, a blue and orange bookbag, and a wallet with a chain.

He is described as 5’9″ tall, 220 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a wolf on his arm.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call either 911 or Troy police at (518) 270-4411.