LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An alleged trespassing suspect died while in police custody Friday, Troy police said. The incident took place just before noon outside a residence in Lansingburgh.

Police were called to a report of an active trespass complaint. While interviewing the resident, police saw a man leaving the home through a first floor window. He was placed in handcuffs on the ground and positioned on his side, according to police.

The suspect began to show signs of medical distress. While one officer requested EMS, others removed the handcuffs and began providing medical aid. Narcan was given to the man, and police performed chest compressions until EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations (OSI) was called, and representatives arrived at the scene. OSI will handle any further investigation of the incident.