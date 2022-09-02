TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police officials said Thursday night that someone was hit by a car, near the intersection of 4th Street and Jefferson Street. The victim was not named, and it is unclear how badly they were injured in the crash.

No charges have been reported against the driver, as of Friday morning. Troy Fire personnel responded to the scene to help police, according to Assistant Chief Steven Barker.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.