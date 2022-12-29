TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.

The man tried to steal from the store, police said, and flashed a handgun when an employee tried to stop him. The suspect escaped before officers could arrive.

“Our detectives will be investigating to determine the identity of the suspect in order to pursue criminal charges,” Barker stated. If you have any information that could help, call (518) 270-4426.