TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police officers arrested a subject Friday night who was wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Troy on January 9. On the January date, officers and detectives responded to a shooting on 5th Avenue at Rensselaer Street where one victim was found, having been shot in the torso.

The Detective Bureau at Troy Police Department has continued an active investigation of that case over the course of several months. A suspect was identified and probable cause was developed to support his arrest.

Friday night around 10:20 p.m. the subject was seen by Troy Police Patrol Officers in a vehicle in Lansingburgh. The Patrol Officers tried to pull over the car, but the driver, Jason H. Pettiway, 21, of Troy, allegedly drove away. After a brief pursuit, the car stopped on 3rd Street in Waterford and the five occupants of the car fled on foot. All five were quickly captured.

Pettiway was arrested and charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, which is a misdemeanor. The passenger wanted for attempted murder and originally seen by patrol officers, Jahiem K. Gourrier, 19, of Troy, was arrested and taken to the station for processing. Three other juvenile passengers were released to their parents.

“This incident is demonstrative of our various divisions working together in order to identify & apprehend those willing to commit violent acts within our community,” said Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker. “From Patrol’s handling of the initial shooting incident, to the Detectives determined multi-month investigation of the incident and finally to Patrol’s ability to capture the wanted individual. This was another dynamic incident where the involved members relied on their training and expertise in order to bring a suspect into custody without injury to a member of our community, the involved suspects, or a member of our department. We are hopeful the arrest provides some measure of closure for the victim and we will continue to support the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office as they oversee the prosecution of the case.”