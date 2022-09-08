TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.

Troy PD got a call reporting a young male had stolen a person’s car after holding the person at gunpoint. Police carried out a traffic stop around Third street at Fulton Street where the driver immediately fled and provoked a car chase. Police say the driver lost control of the car at Third Street and Washington Street where he crashed into parked cars. Officers found the driver after he fled the scene and identified a passenger, 16, who was being held against his will. Police reported no one was injured.

The juvenile’s name will not be announced due to his age. According to police, he was arrested eight days before this incident by Troy/Albany PD at the request of the NYPD. During that investigation, the juvenile male was arrested, brought to New York City, and charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree stemming from an incident that occurred in New York City.

Charges

Criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Unlawfully fleeing police (misdemeanor)

Unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

According to police, the male, 14 was processed as a juvenile. He was then brought to a local juvenile facility.