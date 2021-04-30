Troy PD investigating fatal hit-and-run by 112 St., 2nd Ave.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run car crash. As a result of the crash, a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The incident occurred Thursday shortly after 10 p.m. Troy PD received 911 calls reporting an adult male on the ground at the intersection of 112 Street and Second Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, the pedestrian, Eric Jones, 40, was dead.

The initial investigation determined that the victim was hit by a vehicle that did not stick around after the hit. Since the incident, detectives have been interviewing potential witnesses and looking through any available video evidence.

Troy Police say that as of Friday morning, they do not have a description of the vehicle involved. They do know, however, that the vehicle sustained some level of damage to the front end because it hit a person. Detectives believe it may be possible that the involved driver does not know they hit a pedestrian. Police encourage anyone who believes they could have been involved to contact Detective Sergeant Mary Magnetto at (518) 270-4772.

Troy Police added call to action for community members: