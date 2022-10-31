TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night. The incident took place on 4th Street near Fulton Street.

Police said a man and a woman were shot in the leg. Their injuries are non-life threatening. No suspects are currently in custody, though police said they are following leads.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting, and at least one of the victims was involved in an earlier incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 270-4421.