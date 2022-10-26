TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night. The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burdett Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian, an adult woman, was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There have been no updates on her wellbeing.

Neither the driver, nor the pedestrian, were named by police. An investigation into the crash is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.