TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are working to identify a suspect, who led them on a brief chase in the city of Troy Friday night.

According to Troy police, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street. The driver fled in the car while being interviewed. Police began a pursuit but stopped due to speed and conditions.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed on Alt Route 7, and the driver fled on foot. He has not been located by police. The investigation is ongoing.