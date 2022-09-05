TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police detectives have arrested Donte D. Kennedy, a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week.

On Wednesday, August 31 around 8 p.m., police got word that a man was stabbed in the area of 3rd Street at Congress Street. After investigation, police found that the suspect and victim has been arguing which turned into the suspect stabbing the victim in the head and arm, the victim then fled after the incident. Officers said the victim later went to Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives and Officers captured Kennedy on Friday, September 2 without further incident or injury to any party. Troy PD recognizes the multiple parties that were involved in finding the suspect and is always working to create a safer community.

Charges

First degree assault (felony)

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Aggravated criminal contempt (felony)

Kennedy was processed at Troy Police Department and was held pending in arriagnment in Troy City Court.