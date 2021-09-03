Troy PD appoints new assistant chief

Rensselaer County
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy has a new assistant chief of police. Captain Steven Barker was promoted to the position after more than a decade with the department.

Barker joined the force in 2012 and served in multiple roles before the promotion. Most recently, he oversaw the rollout of body worn cameras. He said his experience in the department up to this point has prepared him for his new job.

In July, Officer Dan DeWolf was made chief of police after the retirement of the previous chief, Officer Brian Owens.

