TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department will be using a new form of transportation to better connect with community members. The department is adding two electric bicycles to its fleet of vehicles.

City leaders said it will make it easier for officers to interact with members of the public while also allowing them to respond quickly to an emergency.

The bike’s manufacturer said they can travel as fast as 28 miles per hour and get about 50 miles of range between charges. Officers will go through training before using them.