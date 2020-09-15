Troy parking ticket amnesty ending Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JANUARY 21: A parking ticket is seen on the windshield of a FedEx truck on January 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. In an effort to eliminate a projected $21.2 million budget deficit by June 30, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has ordered parking and traffic officers to write more […]

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The parking ticket amnesty program that started August 1 is coming to a close. The program offered one-time reductions for outstanding parking tickets issued by Troy.

City officials said qualifying individuals should have received instructions about payment options through the mail. All payments for tickets that qualify under the amnesty must be made by mail or online, as City Hall remains closed.

When announcing the amnesty in July, Mayor Patrick Madden said it “provides individuals a chance to resolve previously issued unpaid violations and penalty fees at a reduced rate. This program will assist the City to recover lost revenue at no additional cost to taxpayers.”

Under the amnesty, parking violations from January 1, 2015 to February 29, 2020 were reduced by 50%, and those from March 2 to June 30 were reduced to $25. Starting Wednesday, standard penalties, enforcement, and collections will be reinstituted by the city.

