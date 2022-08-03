TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have opened three mobile sprinkler sites amid the excessive heat on Wednesday and Thursday. The Albany area is expected to reach the low 90s on Wednesday and high 90s on Thursday, according to meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report.

The mobile sprinklers will be available between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. They are provided by the Troy Fire Department.

Locations

Lansingburgh at the intersection of 113th Street and 4th Avenue

Little Italy, 5th Avenue, Liberty, and Hill Streets

South Troy, 3rd Street, and Canal Avenue

The South Troy Swimming Pool is open daily for swimming from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but access is limited to Troy residents. Children under 18 must be with an adult.

Splash pads will also be open at various city parks from sunrise to sunset, including:

Frear Park

Knickerbacker Park

Prospect Park

Riverfront Park

Corliss Park

7th Avenue Park (Geneva Pompey Park)

The splash pad at Riverfront Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free at all city-operated splash pads.