Troy officials, development company set to unveil design for One Monument Square

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials and the company tapped to redevelop One Monument Square, the site of Troy’s old city hall, are set to unveil the design for the project Wednesday evening.

It’s been over a decade since the former city hall was demolished, leaving behind a vacant eyesore in the middle of downtown.

“And here we are in 2021, and nothing has happened. I think there’s been at least four or five different plans and projects in place, but nothing’s come forth yet, and hopefully something will happen,” said Harry Tutunjian, the city’s former mayor.

Tutunjian was in office when the project first began. Demolition on the former city hall began in 2010, and the city had reached an agreement on a more than $20 million redevelopment project.

“Market rate housing, retail, it was a great project, and that was towards the end of my term. My term ended in 2011 and then shortly thereafter, in 2012, the plans went away and the new administration went a different direction,” Tutunjian explained.

Since then, there have been a number of different plans, including constructing a cinema at the site. In 2019, the city tapped Hoboken Brownstone as the developer of the project, with the company and city officials set to unveil their plans Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said the following on Wednesday’s presentation:

“We are excited to bring the designs for One Monument Square to the public, having worked closely with Hoboken Brownstone Company and their design team to create a project that’s driven by the public’s vision for a vibrant destination riverfront. This project will build on the $26 million Seawall Stabilization Project and create a downtown gateway to our Riverwalk and waterfront.” Mayor Patrick Madden, Troy

Tutunjian is hopeful the project could be the next major piece in the continued revitalization of downtown, “I think it’ll be a great shot in the arm, we’ve seen a lot of great projects happen in the City of Troy.”

The public is invited to attend Wednesday’s presentation, which will be held on the 9th floor of the Hedley Building, located at 433 River Street.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and face masks will be required for everyone in attendance.

The presentation will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.