Troy officer accidentally shoots himself in the foot

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy police officer shot himself at a training facility on landfill road in Troy near 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Dan DeWolf tells NEWS10 that it was an accidental discharge:

An officer was adjusting his pants. It appears a piece of fabric caught on his gun, which was still holstered, and discharged.

The bullet struck him in his foot. Luckily, there were other officers around to him him, and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

He is being treated at Albany Med, and we’re hopeful the injury isn’t too severe.

