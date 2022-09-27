TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The Central Lansingburgh Historic District includes properties from 110th Street to 120th Street. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.

“Supporting our neighborhoods has been a priority of this administration, and the National Register Listing will have a lasting impact on the revitalization in Lansingburgh,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “This designation will offer property owners the option to seek incentives through tax credits to rehabilitate their properties.”

Lansingburgh was established in 1770 by Abraham J. Lansing. The city said it developed into a thriving riverport market center for raw products from the Mohawk Valley and upper Hudson River region.

Troy awarded the designation study to Neill Larson & Associates in Fall 2021. A presentation was recently made by the consultant to the Troy City Council, and a presentation will be made at the Lansingburgh Neighborhood Association Meeting at the Boys and Girls Club on October 11 at 7 p.m. The State Historic Preservation Office will be sending letters to all property owners, and will make a different presentation at a neighborhood meeting on November 15 at 7 p.m. at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club.

The National Register designation provides tax credits for property investment. The city said the National Register listing does not place more restrictions on a property unless the owner plans to access tax credits or use other federal or state funding. The State Historic Preservation Office will have to approve a work proposal to use the tax credit programs.

“The Historic District designation will offer property owners another tool they can utilize to improve and rehab their properties,” said Deputy Mayor Chris Nolin. “Thank you to the members of the Troy Redevelopment Foundation: RPI, Russell Sage, Emma Willard, Samaritan Hospital, and the Eddy for helping make this a reality.”