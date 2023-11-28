TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chandelier Room, a nightclub that opened in the former Bradley bar space in Troy in September, has closed to relocate, said owner Cory Nelson. He said they made the decision last week.

The Chandelier Room had its soft opening on September 1 at 28 4th Street and celebrated its grand opening on September 15 and 16. The club had a strict dress code: formal, semi-formal, business casual, or elegant casual dress code, and patrons were “vibe checked” at the door.

Only open on Friday and Saturday nights, The Chandelier Room was lined with chandeliers and had a bar, an inside dance space, an outdoor patio, and rotating local DJs each night. The club served drinks and small bites such as cheeses and sandwiches.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with my best friend Vic Christopher at that location and am excited for what’s to come,” Nelson told NEWS10. He did not comment on where he’s relocating The Chandelier Room to.

The Bradley, a dive bar that was owned by Christopher, closed in July after six and a half years. At that time, Christopher told NEWS10 that the space had been sold to “a familiar new owner with a brand-new concept.”

Nelson previously owned The Cloud Food Hall in Albany before it closed. Nelson intended the space to be a food operation, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing a huge reduction in business, he said.