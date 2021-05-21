Troy Night Out coming at the end of May

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Night Out is coming to the month of May! Residents can enjoy an evening of shopping, dining, arts and culture. The night out takes place on the last Friday of every month

in Downtown Troy from 5-9 p.m.

Attendees are able to support virtually or stroll throughout the streets and businesses.

To take advantage of the night, residents can call in for to-go orders, shop for items with curbside pick-up and watch live performances through Facebook.

Business Listings are updated on the Troy Night Out website.