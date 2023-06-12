TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall announced that they have been awarded $3.4 million by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The grant is to support the organization’s campaign to update, improve, and preserve the iconic venue.

The main focus of the campaign will be renovating the first floor of the building. When complete, the music hub will feature a large multipurpose event space that will support performance, fundraising, and educational events. The venue’s expansion plans also include the addition of classrooms, rehearsal rooms, and a recording studio.

“From New York City to the North Country, we are investing in our state’s robust arts and culture sector to ensure all New Yorkers, regardless of their background, have access to the transformative power of art,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Our unprecedented support for this shared vision of accessible and sustainable cultural spaces will result in a stronger economy, more jobs, and improved community and personal health for New Yorkers and our visitors from around the globe.”

Jon Elbaum, Executive Director of the Music Hall shared that “To say we are excited and extremely grateful would be an understatement. We have long hoped and planned to make improvements and offer more programming and a broader spectrum of experiences to our community. This grant sets us on the path toward accomplishing our dream. We are very thankful to the Governor and the New York State Council on the Arts for supporting our vision.”

The grant is part of a large capital funding project by NYSCA, which totals more than $90.5 million distributed to 19 organizations across New York State.