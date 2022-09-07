TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students in the Capital Region continue to head back to school this week! NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson has highlights from the first day of school at Troy Middle School.

Principal Ian McShane was on hand to greet and welcome back students for a new academic year. Incoming sixth graders walked through the doors of the building for the first time, an exciting but emotional big step for some students.

“We’re going to welcome them inside and outside and then in a few days they feel like they’ve been here forever,” said McShane.