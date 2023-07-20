TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday. Police say the two occupants of the vehicle both had handguns in their possession.

Police pulled over the vehicle for speeding. During the initial investigation, police determined the driver had a suspended license. The driver was processed and released with citations for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

Police interviewed the two other occupants. It was determined they both had handguns concealed in their clothing. Justin M. Franklin, 44, of Troy, and Eric T. Daniels, 41, of Troy, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. They were processed and held for arraignment in Troy City Court.