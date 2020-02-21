Troy mayor announces Earth Day Citywide Cleanup planning meeting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Troy mayor Patrick Madden announced an information meeting about upcoming Earth Day plans and events. The meeting takes place February 26 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Not only can Trojans learn about neighborhood cleanup projects, they can also share information about their own beautification ideas and help plan the course of action.

Troy has held an official Earth Day Citywide Cleanup every year since to bring residents, families, and the business community together and enhance local parks, waterways, green spaces, and neighborhoods across the city.

Getting involved with local Earth Day cleanup programs gives Troy residents an opportunity to make a direct impact on improving quality of life in their neighborhood. This year’s informational meeting will help develop meaningful cleanup programs, an essential part of advancing the goals of Earth Day in the Collar City. Patrick Madden, Mayor of Troy

Last year, over a hundred people participated in Troy’s Citywide Cleanup initiative for three days over Earth Day weekend.

Earth Day is April 22. Environmentalists and responsible citizens will pick up litter and plant trees nationwide.

LATEST STORIES: