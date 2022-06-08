TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from Troy has won $1 million on an X Series: 25X scratch-off ticket. Edward Sherman bought the lucky ticket at Price Chopper at 716 Hoosick Street in Troy.

The New York Lottery said Sherman opted to receive his $1 million as a single lump sum totaling $546,840 after required withholdings. “You have to believe it can happen,” said Sherman after claiming his prize.

The New York State Lottery said there are two outstanding top prizes available on the X Series: 25X ticket. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on the lottery website.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021. School districts in Rensselaer County received $32,880,603 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.