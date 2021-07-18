Troy man to compete in 2022 Special Olympics

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local powerlifting athlete will be representing the Capital Region at next year’s Special Olympics USA games.

Tom Mooney, who lives in Troy, will be traveling to Disneyworld for the games next June. He said it was a dream come true when he learned the news Friday night at a fundraising event in Saratoga.

According to Stacey Hengsterman, president and CEO of Special Olympics New York, “Tom Mooney is one of our hardest working, most dedicated athletes and a mentor to his teammates. He trains every single day, never gives up. We couldn’t be more proud to be bringing him to USA Games as part of Team New York.”

Take a look at a video of Friday’s announcement below:

