TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Thursday in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting of Matthew Rivera. Rivera, known to most as “MJ,” was paralyzed after being shot in the back on Monday, March 7, 2021. They were 12-years-old at the time.

The shooting happened in broad daylight. Six bullets in total were fired into MJ’s home.

MJ’s mom, Jona Rivera, told NEWS10 in a 2021 interview that her child had just finished schoolwork and was getting started on some chores. They were mopping and sweeping the floors in the living room when a bullet came whizzing through a window, striking them in the back. MJ was paralyzed from the waist down, and doctors were unable to remove the bullet that was lodged in their spine.

A year-and-a-half later, the Riveras can finally find some peace. Justice has been served, after Christopher George, 18, pleaded guilty to the crime in Rensselaer County Court.

George was denied youth offender status by Rensselaer County Court Judge Jennifer G. Sober, who also imposed a five-year term of post-release supervision. The term will be served after his 15-year prison sentence, which traces back to a violent felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

On Thursday, George was also handed a three-year sentence on an unrelated robbery charge. The prison term will be served consecutively to that of the shooting, making for an 18-year stay in county lockup.

Assistant District Attorneys Matt Hauf and Cheryl Botts prosecuted the case. George, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was indicted alongside Julian Soto in September 2021. Soto has not yet been sentenced.