TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man will serve 10 years in prison in connection to a shooting that left a 12-year old paralyzed. Julian Soto, 25, will also serve five years probation.

MJ Rivera was paralyzed after being struck by a bullet that was fired into his home in March 2021. MJ needed a wheelchair, and their family needed a wheelchair accessible van. The family received both after fundraising efforts from the community.