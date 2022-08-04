TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After pleading guilty to sexual abuse, Scott Rose, 59, of Troy, will spend at least four years in jail, said Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. Rose’s sentence includes 10 years of post-supervision.

A level three registered sex offender, Rose has two prior sexual abuse case convictions, Donnelly said. In his current case, Rose allegedly groped a ten-year-old victim, intentionally touching her buttocks.

Honorary Judge Jennifer Sober sentenced Rose on the guilty charge of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D felony, which is in violation of Section 130.65 subdivision and Section 260.10 subdivision of the Penal Law of the State of New York.