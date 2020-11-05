All Race Results

Troy man pleads guilty to threatening police on Facebook

Rensselaer County

facebook app logo

The Facebook app logo on a mobile device in Philadelphia in May 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Department of Justice, Jhajuan Sabb, age 21, of Troy pleaded guilty on Thursday to threatening to attack police during a demonstration in June.

Sabb admitted that he made and broadcast threatening Facebook Live videos on June 5. Shirtless and smoking in the recordings, he says he will throw bricks at Troy Police and City Hall, and run officers over in a vehicle. When he was initially arrested, police said he also gave instructions for making firebombs to use at the protest against racism and police brutality.

Sabb has been in custody since June 6. He faces up to five years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

