TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Miquel Rivera, 38, of Troy has been indicted on five charges by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from a search warrant at Rivera’s home, where city police detectives allegedly found Cocaine, Fentanyl, Ketamine, and Heroin, along with over $50,000 in cash.

Four of the charges against Rivera are felonies, of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The last is a misdemeanor count of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

“We continue to ask for the community’s help as we battle to keep dangerous, illegal drugs off of Troy streets,” said Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “Rensselaer County will not be a gateway for drug activity.”

Assistant District Attorney Spencer Lane is prosecuting this case. Rivera’s attorney was not publicly named.