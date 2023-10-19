TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old male from Troy will serve 25 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision after being convicted of attempted murder. Zack Zeoli was accused of shooting a victim in the vicinity of 5th Avenue and Rensselaer Street in August 2022.

Zeoli was sentenced to 15 years for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, 5 to 15 years for a forgery charge, and 2 1/3 to 7 years for possession of forgery devices charge. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutive to the attempted murder charge.

The victim, another resident of Troy, survived but sustained injuries to the chest, neck, and hand.