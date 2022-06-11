TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on Thursday, that a guilty verdict has been reached on multiple charges for Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy. O’Neill was found guilty of rape by a jury trial.

According to a report, O’Neill forced himself on his victim, without her consent. The victim testified he applied pressure to her throat and neck, causing her to lose consciousness.

O’Neill was found guilty of the following charges: