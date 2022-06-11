TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on Thursday, that a guilty verdict has been reached on multiple charges for Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy. O’Neill was found guilty of rape by a jury trial.
According to a report, O’Neill forced himself on his victim, without her consent. The victim testified he applied pressure to her throat and neck, causing her to lose consciousness.
O’Neill was found guilty of the following charges:
- One count of first-degree rape (felony).
- One count of the first-degree criminal sexual act (felony).
- One count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment (felony).
- Two counts of second-degree strangulation (felony).
- One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor).
- One count of third-degree assault (misdemeanor).