TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police made an arrest in connection with April’s burglary at the building that houses city hall. Jacob Smith, 29, was charged in connection with 12 incidents at a variety of locations around the city over the past several weeks.

Smith is accused of stealing items from several floors of the Hedley Building on April 8 or April 9. City Hall was closed for a day as a precaution although investigators said nothing was taken from city hall, and no one was hurt.

The 12 separate incidents involved a variety of locations, including commercial buildings, stores and private residences. Over two dozen criminal charges have been filed against Smith, including multiple counts of Burglary, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Identity Theft, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.