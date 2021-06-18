Troy man busted for alleged drug, weapon, and fake money operation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department reports the arrest of Zack A. Zeoli, 21, of Troy after counterfeit money-making equipment, drugs, and a ghost gun allegedly turned up during a search.
Tuesday morning, law enforcement executed search warrants at two separate locations, and police say one was Zeoli’s residence. They say that that search yielded a large amount of hallucinogenic drugs, equipment for making fake money, and an unregistered, illegal ghost gun.
Zeoli was arrested and charged with:
- Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- First-degree possession of a forged instrument
He was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.
The bust resulted from a joint investigation between Troy police and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office into the counterfeit money and illegal drug operation. The Troy Police Emergency Response Team (SWAT), the Colonie Police Department Tactical Team, and the U.S. Secret Service also helped execute the warrants.
According to Troy Deputy Chief of Police Daniel DeWolf, a separate federal investigation is still being conducted regarding the phony currency. The other search warrant was executed in the Pleasantdale area of Schaghticoke. DeWolf shared no further information about it.