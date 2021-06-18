Troy man busted for alleged drug, weapon, and fake money operation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department reports the arrest of Zack A. Zeoli, 21, of Troy after counterfeit money-making equipment, drugs, and a ghost gun allegedly turned up during a search.

Tuesday morning, law enforcement executed search warrants at two separate locations, and police say one was Zeoli’s residence. They say that that search yielded a large amount of hallucinogenic drugs, equipment for making fake money, and an unregistered, illegal ghost gun.

Zeoli was arrested and charged with:

Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree possession of a forged instrument

He was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.