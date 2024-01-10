TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Richawn L. McClain, 25, of Troy, was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges. Troy Police say at the time of the arrest, McClain had an illegal handgun loaded with 13 rounds, a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, oxycodone pills, and over $20,000 cash.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into an anonymous tip made by a community member reporting suspicious activity in the area of 621 River Street. Officers confirmed McClain to be the suspect and observed him in the reported area.

McClain was taken into custody without incident. After processing, he was arraigned at the Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.