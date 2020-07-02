Troy man arrested in connection to May 2020 attempted murder investigation

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:
Mark Cooper mugshot

Mark Cooper mugshot. (Troy Police)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Troy and Rensselaer arrested and charged a Troy man Wednesday night for his involvement in a stabbing that occurred on May 17 in Troy.

Mark Cooper, 40, was arrested in connection to the stabbing on May 17 that left a 48-year-old male with serious injuries. Police said the victim was injured with a sharp object and they were investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

He was arraigned Thursday morning and was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail to appear in Troy City Court at a later date. The suspect is charged with:

  • Attempted Murder in the Second Degree [Felony]
  • Assault in the First Degree [Felony]
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree [Felony]

Detectives pursued multiple leads and canvassed the neighborhood and ultimately gathered enough evidence to pursue a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

On Wednesday night, the Rensselaer Police officers encountered the suspect and were able to take him into custody.

Cooper was brought to the Troy Police Department where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Troy City Court.

