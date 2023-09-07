TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department arrested Nijiquaan Y. Stroud, 22, on Tuesday night. Police confiscated cocaine and an illegal .22 caliber handgun from Stroud during a field investigation.

Stroud was processed at Central Station and arraigned in Troy City Court for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and obstructing government administration in the second degree.

Stroud was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail. He posted bail and was released.