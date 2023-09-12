BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 41-year-old man from Troy was taken into custody on Saturday following an investigation into a wallet stolen from a business on August 5. Police determined that Victor M. Vazquez stole the wallet and used multiple stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases at stores in Brunswick and Colonie.

Vazquez was arrested at his home and processed at SP Brunswick. He was charged with:

Two counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree

Identity Theft in the second degree

Three counts of Identity in the third degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree

Five counts of petit larceny

Vazquez was issued appearance tickets to the Brunswick Town Court on September 13 and the Colonie Town Court on September 20. State Police were assisted by the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center.